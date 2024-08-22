© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
KCUR joins project exploring how newsrooms can use AI to bring communities together

KCUR | By Karen Campbell
Published August 22, 2024 at 9:00 AM CDT
A group of NPR member station producers posing in front of an NPR and Cortico banner at MIT in August 2024
Cortico AI
Some of the participants at the Cortico/NPR training in Cambridge, August 2024

KCUR is part a cohort of NPR stations learning to leverage AI tools developed by MIT to explore how Americans talk to one another across deep divisions. Community engagement producer Zach Perez will be leading efforts in Kansas City.

KCUR, along with NPR and member stations, will leverage AI-supported tools to explore how Americans talk with one another and whether it’s possible, this election year, to bridge divides across communities. The goal is to explore a new model for technology-enhanced journalism and audience engagement.

The tools were created by Cortico — in collaboration with MIT’s Center for Constructive Communication — and the platform and methods offer a new way to collect, understand, and share community voices.

KCUR's Zach Perez was selected to represent KCUR at a two-day MIT-based training. Participants learned how to design and make sense of conversations, using AI-assisted analysis tools along the way.
Members of KCUR's Community Engagement team, Zach Perez (left), Ron Jones (center), and Laura Ziegler (right), sit side by side in the Up To Date studio while discussing their work.
Julie Denesha
/
KCUR
Members of KCUR's Community Engagement team, Zach Perez (left), Ron Jones (center), and Laura Ziegler (right), discuss their coverage of gun culture and gun violence in the Kansas City metro.

The project leads from 10 participating stations will collaborate to finalize scripts for a series of small listening sessions that will take place across the country in each stations' listening areas.

Highlights and insights gleaned from these conversations will be used to produce local and cross-project content. KCUR will receive a one-year license for Cortico's platform to support work within and beyond the project.

“This project is meant to help KCUR more easily listen to and understand the things people tell us," Perez said. "I’m excited for the potential it, and the technology it gives us access to, has to help KCUR’s Community Engagement Team shorten the time between our initial engagement actives in a community and when we are able to accurately represent them and their interests in our content.”

Conversation collection and analysis will take place from August through November, and content outputs are expected to occur by January 2025.

Inside KCUR
Karen Campbell
Karen Campbell is the Director of Institutional Giving & Communications for KCUR 89.3. You can reach her at karen@kcur.org.
See stories by Karen Campbell
