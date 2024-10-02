KCUR reporter Celisa Calacal selected for National Press Foundation fellowship

KCUR's Missouri Government & Politics Reporter Celisa Calacal has been selected for the National Press Foundation's Covering Equitable Community Development journalism fellowship.

During the four-day training, participants will receive training to "better investigate pervasive racial gaps and the policies and investments in their own backyards related to health, wealth and overall community wellbeing."

Calacal is one of 25 journalists selected for the competitive fellowship. She will join colleagues from across the country who work in radio, print, TV, and online media.

The cohort of journalists selected for the 2024 NPF fellowship.

Assistant News Director Madeline Fox says, "Celisa is a natural fit for this fellowship. She has developed sources and asked incisive questions about every new development project and every enforcement program. She digs in to see how they may affect Kansas Citians, particularly those who have been systemically prevented from accessing the means and services that would help them thrive.

"Through her reporting, Celisa ensures that our audience understands what those programs and their related facts and figures mean for real people."

The 2024 NPF fellowship recipients will gather for training in Missoula, Montana from Oct. 7-10.