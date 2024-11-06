KCUR supporters explore Kansas City’s urban wilderness

On Saturday, October 12, a group of 18 KCUR fans and members joined together for an “Urban Hike Adventure” they purchased at our annual fundraiser, RadioActive.

In attendance, and recording a radio diary, was KCUR’s NPR correspondent Frank Morris, along with Lisa Peña and Christy Ubelaker of Urban Hikes KC .

The informative walk started in the River Market, diving into the rich history of the area, and wound down to the West Bottoms and back.

Frank Morris recording a hike participant in the River Market, with Urban Hikes' Lisa Peña and Christy Ubelaker.

Along the way, the group happened upon a couple of "trainspotters" who were in Kansas City from Philadelphia to catch Big Boy , the world's largest steam locomotive, which weighs 1.2 million pounds.

At the end of the hike, the group gathered for happy hour at back at Harry's Country Club in the historic River Market.

Listen to Frank's Urban Hike radio diary (approx. 9 minutes) Listen • 9:00

About KCUR Adventures:

Each year, a committee of community volunteers work with KCUR staff to create fun and interesting "Adventures" around the metro, which are then available purchase by RadioActive event attendees. Proceeds from RadioActive benefit the journalism of KCUR.

Many of these Adventures are inspired by KCUR’s weekly Adventure! email. This newsletter provides a variety of ways to explore our hometown, from the arts and festivals, to haunted houses and hobbies.