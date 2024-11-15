KCUR General Manager Sarah Morris elected to NPR board of directors

NPR announced today that Sarah Morris, general manager of KCUR, has been elected to the NPR Board of Directors. She was elected by the board to fill an expired term vacancy effective Jan. 21, 2025.

NPR's 23-member board of directors is composed of 12 member directors who are managers of NPR member organizations and are elected to the board by their fellow members; nine public directors who are prominent members of the public selected by the board and confirmed by NPR members; the NPR foundation chair; and the NPR president and CEO.

“It’s a privilege to serve on the board of one of the nation’s most respected media organizations,” said Morris. “NPR’s mission to keep the public informed with essential news and information has never been more critical — and with the media landscape rapidly changing, we are uniquely positioned to fulfill our network’s true potential. I’m eager to work with my colleagues to shape what’s next.”

Brandon Parigo Sarah Morris with KCUR Community Advisory Board chair, Pete Browne.

Morris has been general manager of KCUR 89.3, Kansas City’s NPR affiliate, and 91.9 Classical KC since 2021. During her early tenure, Morris helped create the Midwest Newsroom, as well as a local news collaborative, the KC Media Collective, which includes six nonprofit media organizations.

Prior to her current position, Morris spent nearly two decades in various leadership positions in the private and nonprofit sectors. Most recently, she was assistant vice chancellor of strategic marketing and communications at UMKC, which included oversight of KCUR, from 2004-2020.

Morris currently serves as a board member for the Station Resource Group. She is a 2024 Public Media Diversity Fellow of the Riley Institute at Furman, received an MBA from Baker University and a Bachelor of Science-Journalism degree from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

About the NPR Board of Directors

The NPR Board of Directors is responsible for the governance of NPR's 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. The board sets the policies and overall direction for NPR management, monitors the performance of NPR, and provides financial oversight.