How federal funding for public media actually works — and why the CPB is still a sound investment

As an NPR member station, KCUR is part of a larger public radio network that includes 1,300 locally and independently managed* stations, funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).

Together, that network blankets the country with free and accessible programs, regardless of population density, income or geographic challenges.

At KCUR, these programs and services include the national shows you enjoy, like Morning Edition and All Things Considered, as well as the local shows you love, like Up To Date, Kansas City Today, The Fish Fry, Night Tides and The Session with Hermon Mehari, along with all of our award-winning locally produced podcasts.

Public media services also include things you may not routinely consider, like lifesaving emergency alerts for all public radio stations — not just NPR Member stations — through its management and operation of the Public Radio Satellite System.

As the value of public media funding is likely to become a trending topic in the coming year, we’ve put together some common questions on how public media funding works, and what impact a profound realignment of that funding may have on public radio and television both locally and across the country.

What is CPB's role in public broadcasting?

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) is a private corporation created by Congress through the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967. CPB’s mission is to provide every American with free, over-the-air access to local public media.

The CPB is distinct from NPR and PBS and does not produce programming or own, operate or manage any public media stations.

Today, CPB-funded public media reaches nearly 99% of the U.S. population. Nearly 42 million people listen to public radio programming each week across all platforms. Every $1 of federal funding contributing to that programming, generates $8 from local sources — a strong return on the nation’s investment.

Why does KCUR or any public station need federal funding?

Even though listener support makes up the bulk of KCUR’s funding, federal funding — which amounts to about $1.60 per person annually — makes public media as you currently know it possible.

CPB’s investment directly supports local stations across the country and enables them to provide essential programs and services. If federal funding is eliminated, public media stations could be forced to cut some or all of the following:

signature educational content as set forth in the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967

important public safety communications during natural disasters

professional development and resources for teachers

music and cultural programming

local newsrooms and personnel providing information essential to the well-being of local communities.

Some stations, particularly those in rural areas securing a larger percentage of their revenue from the CPB, could even be forced off the air. In many rural communities, public media stations are the only local sources of news.

What portion of KCUR’s budget is reliant upon CPB funding?

For fiscal year 2025, the CPB is projected to provide $480,707 to KCUR, which amounts to 5.1% of our projected revenue.

Individual donations and membership gifts, other grants, sponsorships and event revenue make up approximately $8 million, or 86%, of our total revenue. The remaining revenue comes from investment income, fees for services, and in-kind services.

What would happen if KCUR loses CPB support?

KCUR would immediately seek to raise the $480,707 in missing CPB funds from our donors and corporate sponsors.

However, stations across the country rely on pooled resources from CPB including satellite interconnection, emergency alert systems, the ability to license music, and to develop educational programs. The whole network would be impacted in ways that would also impact KCUR.

KCUR would work hard to maintain our current level of service, but the entire public media system would be weakened and rural communities in particular would be increasingly underserved.

How would the national networks like NPR be affected?

If stations in smaller communities were to shut down, NPR and PBS would receive less money in member dues to fund program production and the work of journalists embedded around the world.

It would, in turn, be more difficult for NPR and PBS to cover stories from smaller communities with a reduced network of stations to provide local perspectives.

Why is public broadcasting needed when we can get news from so many sources (commercial, social media)?

Local public media stations provide critical information — always free of charge — to help citizens make informed decisions.

For example, recent stories about a historic tuberculosis outbreak and the price of eggs have helped area residents stay safe and understand their grocery costs. When the 2024 Super Bowl parade turned from a celebration into the site of a mass shooting, readers turned to KCUR.org for timely and trustworthy updates.

During the recent natural disasters in North Carolina, when residents had no power, local public radio stations were the only source of current and comprehensive information on the recovery effort.

Non-profit public media continues to provide a high level of service to communities while other local media outlets are shrinking or closing. Public media abides by rigorous ethical standards to ensure our content cannot be influenced by commercial interests.

In a time where anyone can post their opinion to social media, journalism grounded in rigorous fact-checking is essential to inform decisions that affect our health and safety, our finances, our democracy, and our future.

How can I take action to advocate for continued support of public media?

You can make your voice heard by visiting ProtectMyPublicMedia.org for resources to help you contact members of Congress and sign a petition. You can also tell your friends why public media is important to you.

How else can I help?

To continue KCUR’s mission will require your ongoing and continuous generous support. If you’re already a member, we say thank you. And if you’re not a member or can give more generously, now is an excellent time to join or increase your support.

