KCUR and collaborative partners win regional Edward R. Murrow awards in 2025 contest
Among the most prestigious awards in news, the Murrows recognize news stories that exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community. Reporting from KCUR, the Kansas News Service, The Midwest Newsroom and Harvest Public Media received honors.
The Radio Television Digital News Association on Friday announced the regional winners of the Edward R. Murrow Awards.
KCUR and the collaborations based at KCUR received awards in the following categories:
- KCUR, for continuing coverage of the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs parade
- KCUR and The Midwest Newsroom, for their investigative reporting on the sniper killing of a two-year-old girl
- The Midwest Newsroom, for their digital coverage of foster care bed shortages for girls
- The Midwest Newsroom, in collaboration with St. Louis Public Radio, for the podcast We Live Here
- Harvest Public Media, for its feature reporting on the nostalgic food delivery service Schwan's
- The Kansas News Service, for its hard news feature on activist nuns
"The reporting honored this year captures exactly what drives journalists at KCUR and our partners every day: a dedication to justice, commitment to hold leaders accountable, and a genuine curiosity to learn about our neighbors and communities," said Lisa Rodriguez, interim director of content-journalism. "I am proud to see that hard work recognized."
The RTDNA is the world's largest professional organization devoted exclusively to broadcast and digital journalism.
The national Edward R. Murrow award winners will be announced in August. Click here to view the complete Region 5 awards list.