KCUR and collaborative partners win regional Edward R. Murrow awards in 2025 contest

KCUR | By Karen Campbell
Published May 16, 2025 at 2:21 PM CDT

Among the most prestigious awards in news, the Murrows recognize news stories that exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community. Reporting from KCUR, the Kansas News Service, The Midwest Newsroom and Harvest Public Media received honors.

The Radio Television Digital News Association on Friday announced the regional winners of the Edward R. Murrow Awards.

KCUR and the collaborations based at KCUR received awards in the following categories:

"The reporting honored this year captures exactly what drives journalists at KCUR and our partners every day: a dedication to justice, commitment to hold leaders accountable, and a genuine curiosity to learn about our neighbors and communities," said Lisa Rodriguez, interim director of content-journalism. "I am proud to see that hard work recognized."

The RTDNA is the world's largest professional organization devoted exclusively to broadcast and digital journalism.

The national Edward R. Murrow award winners will be announced in August. Click here to view the complete Region 5 awards list.
