KCUR and collaborative partners win regional Edward R. Murrow awards in 2025 contest

The Radio Television Digital News Association on Friday announced the regional winners of the Edward R. Murrow Awards.

KCUR and the collaborations based at KCUR received awards in the following categories:



"The reporting honored this year captures exactly what drives journalists at KCUR and our partners every day: a dedication to justice, commitment to hold leaders accountable, and a genuine curiosity to learn about our neighbors and communities," said Lisa Rodriguez, interim director of content-journalism. "I am proud to see that hard work recognized."

The RTDNA is the world's largest professional organization devoted exclusively to broadcast and digital journalism.

The national Edward R. Murrow award winners will be announced in August. Click here to view the complete Region 5 awards list.