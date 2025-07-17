The Senate approved the clawback of public media funding. Now the House will vote.

The overnight 51-to-48 vote in the U.S. Senate moved forward the threat of a complete rescission of funding for public media.

It is likely that the House will vote on the bill today (Thursday, July 17). As we've shared before, if the bill passes, it will have immediate and drastic implications for the more than 1,500 public radio and television stations across the country — including KCUR and Classical KC.

Protect My Public Media has an easy-to-use tool for taking action. Click here to learn more.

Separating the myths from the facts:

Myth: Most of the funding goes to NPR and PBS.

FACT: More than 70% of federal funding goes directly to 1,500 local public media stations, including KCUR and Classical KC, as well as KC PBS and 90.9 The Bridge.

Myth : People don't need public media and don't believe their tax dollars should go to it.

FACT: In a national survey by The Harris Poll, two-thirds of Americans agree that they support federal funding for public radio, and that public radio is a good value for taxpayer dollars. Free news, information, programming and emergency alerts for all Americans cost each taxpayer $1.60 annually.

Myth : Most of the funding goes to to support NPR programming.

FACT: KCUR uses our funding to not only purchase NPR programming, but also programs such as The BBC World Service, Marketplace (from Minnesota Public Radio), 1A (from WAMU), classical music that airs on Classical KC, and to support our own local programming including Up To Date.

Myth : Kansas City doesn't benefit from public media.

FACT: KCUR and Classical KC contribute to economy of the Kansas City region by creating jobs, driving tourism and supporting local businesses by amplifying stories about and from the region to a national audience. Every $1 of federal funding generates more than $6 in local economic impact.

Myth: Public media can survive without federal funding.

FACT: While we will seek to raise money locally to replace the federal funding, the ripple effects of the claw-back will go far beyond Kansas City. Some — including rural public radio stations in the Midwest — receive more than 50% of their budget from federal funds and potentially face layoffs or even station closures. The result would be communities with little or no freely available news and emergency alert services as well as jobs lost.

Public media is a public good. We thank all of our members, philanthropic partners, sponsors and all who stand with KCUR and Classical KC.

Do you have questions or want more information? Contact us: 816-235-1515 or email info@kcur.org.