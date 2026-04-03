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KCUR's Up To Date is taking the show on the road. Here's how to watch live

KCUR | By Karen Campbell
Published April 3, 2026 at 1:46 PM CDT
Left to right: Steve Kraske, Jennifer Strickland, Mary Essleman and Dontavious Young speak about issues businesses on Troost Avenue would like to see addressed during a remote broadcast of KCUR's Up To Date.
Zach Perez
/
KCUR
Left to right: Steve Kraske, Jennifer Strickland, Mary Essleman and Dontavious Young speak about issues businesses on Troost Avenue would like to see addressed during a remote broadcast of KCUR's Up To Date.

Ever wanted to be a fly on the wall while Steve Kraske interviews movers and shakers from around Kansas City? You can catch a live broadcast of Up To Date at Rochester Brewing from April 6-10.

KCUR’s morning talk show Up To Date is headed out of its temporary recording space and into the city for live shows, the week of April 6-10.

Our first stop will be Rochester Brewing & Roasting Company in the Kansas City Crossroads, and you're invited to come and watch.

Grab a coffee, listen to the show, and meet Steve Kraske, his team and other KCUR staff afterwards.

We'll be live from Rochester from 9-10 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Where should we go next? Text us at 816-601-4777.

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Inside KCUR Up to DateSteve Kraske
Karen Campbell
Karen Campbell is the Director of Institutional Giving & Communications for KCUR 89.3. You can reach her at karen@kcur.org.
See stories by Karen Campbell
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