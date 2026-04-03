KCUR's Up To Date is taking the show on the road. Here's how to watch live
Ever wanted to be a fly on the wall while Steve Kraske interviews movers and shakers from around Kansas City? You can catch a live broadcast of Up To Date at Rochester Brewing from April 6-10.
KCUR’s morning talk show Up To Date is headed out of its temporary recording space and into the city for live shows, the week of April 6-10.
Our first stop will be Rochester Brewing & Roasting Company in the Kansas City Crossroads, and you're invited to come and watch.
Grab a coffee, listen to the show, and meet Steve Kraske, his team and other KCUR staff afterwards.
We'll be live from Rochester from 9-10 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Where should we go next? Text us at 816-601-4777.