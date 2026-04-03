KCUR's Up To Date is taking the show on the road. Here's how to watch live

KCUR’s morning talk show Up To Date is headed out of its temporary recording space and into the city for live shows, the week of April 6-10.

Our first stop will be Rochester Brewing & Roasting Company in the Kansas City Crossroads, and you're invited to come and watch.

Grab a coffee, listen to the show, and meet Steve Kraske, his team and other KCUR staff afterwards.

We'll be live from Rochester from 9-10 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Where should we go next? Text us at 816-601-4777.