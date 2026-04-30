KCUR's Up To Date is going back on the road! Come see us at Rainy Day Books

KCUR’s morning talk show Up To Date is headed back out on the road as part of our "tour" of Kansas City, the week of May 4-8.

Our next stop will be Rainy Day Books in Fairway, and you're invited to come and watch.

Grab a beverage from the coffee shop next door, listen to the show, and meet Steve Kraske, his team and other KCUR staff afterwards.

We'll be live from Rainy Day from 9-10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Doors open at 8:30 a.m., and you can grab a drink at Front Range Coffee next door.

Where should we go next? Text us at 816-601-4777.