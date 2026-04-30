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KCUR's Up To Date is going back on the road! Come see us at Rainy Day Books

KCUR | By Karen Campbell
Published April 30, 2026 at 2:36 PM CDT
KCUR's Steve Kraske during a live broadcast of Up To Date at Rochester Brewing in April 2026.
Zach Perez
/
KCUR
KCUR's Steve Kraske during a live broadcast of Up To Date at Rochester Brewing in April 2026.

Ever wanted to be a fly on the wall while Steve Kraske interviews movers and shakers from around Kansas City? You can catch a live broadcast of Up To Date at Rainy Day Books in Fairway, Kansas, the week of May 4-8.

KCUR’s morning talk show Up To Date is headed back out on the road as part of our "tour" of Kansas City, the week of May 4-8.

Our next stop will be Rainy Day Books in Fairway, and you're invited to come and watch.

Grab a beverage from the coffee shop next door, listen to the show, and meet Steve Kraske, his team and other KCUR staff afterwards.

We'll be live from Rainy Day from 9-10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Doors open at 8:30 a.m., and you can grab a drink at Front Range Coffee next door.

Where should we go next? Text us at 816-601-4777.
Inside KCUR
Karen Campbell
Karen Campbell is the Director of Institutional Giving & Communications for KCUR 89.3. You can reach her at karen@kcur.org.
See stories by Karen Campbell
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