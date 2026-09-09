KCUR partnership with Giving Docs provides free will planning tools

Every August is Make A Will Month, and this year KCUR and Classical KC launched a new partnership with Giving Docs to provide free will planning tools for its supporters.

Traditionally, creating a will can be expensive and time consuming. The new service offers a smart, thoughtful way for people to easily create a will and other estate planning documents in just a few minutes, free of charge.

The response from the community was beyond all expectations: in August 2026 alone, more than 315 new accounts were created, with nearly 150 additional accounts in process. The team at Giving Docs reports that our community's participation exceeded that of some of the largest nonprofits they partner with.

Altogether, completed gifts represent more than half a million dollars in anticipated future gifts to support the journalism and content of KCUR and Classical KC.

Though Make A Will Month has concluded, our partnership with Giving Docs continues. Anyone may use the service whether or not they are a current supporter of either station.

Here’s how to start:

1. Visit GivingDocs.com/KCURlegacy

2. Create a free account

3. Follow the guided steps to complete your plan

4. Print and sign your documents to make them official

One is not required to leave a gift to KCUR or Classical KC in order to create a will: this is our gift to our community.

Offering Giving Docs is one small way we can thank our audiences for helping KCUR and Classical KC continue to inform, inspire, and connect our community.

If you have any questions or would like additional information, I'm here to help: contact brian.moore@kcur.org or call (816) 235-1551.