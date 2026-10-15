Politics & Pints with KCUR's Gen Listen

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Get election-ready with Gen Listen at Politics & Pints! Join KCUR and the League of Women Voters at Casual Animal Brewing for a lively panel discussion on the upcoming general election. Hear from political journalists and legal experts to get real clarity on the issues. Grab a pint and connect with other civic-minded listeners on Oct. 27.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 27 — check-in at 6:30, panel discussion at 7

Where: Casual Animal Brewing, 1725 McGee St, Kansas City, MO 64108

What questions do you have about the elections? Submit them in advance on the registration form or text KCUR at 816-601-4777.

This event is free to the public and there are no assigned seats. Please let us know you're coming. Seating is first come, first served with a maximum seating capacity of 125 before standing room only. As a community event, it is encouraged that tables be shared among multiple parties.

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