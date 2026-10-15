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The November Moth StorySLAM

KCUR | By Adina Duke
Published October 15, 2026 at 5:26 PM CDT
A logo of The Moth with an image of a man wearing a ballcap standing at a microphone. The caption is "True stories told live."
Laura Partain
/
The Moth

The November Moth StorySLAM is Monday, Nov. 9 at Knuckleheads Garage. Enjoy stories (or share your own!) on the theme, "Home for the Holidays." Tickets are $15 and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets to The Moth StorySLAM at Knuckleheads Garage through Gen Listen to have reserved seats ready upon arrival, support KCUR and save a few bucks in the process!

Where: Knuckleheads Garage, 2715 Rochester Ave, KCMO 64120

When: Monday, November 9, doors open at 6:30, StorySLAM begins at 7:30 p.m.

November's theme is…HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: Five-minute stories about embracing every aspect of the holiday season. From the chaos of family gatherings, an unexpected reunion, or a kick under the table to keep the peace...the humor, the heartbreak, the tension, or nostalgia that connects you to loved ones. Holiday stories from all seasons are welcome!

The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night's theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show!

Reserved tickets sold out? You can purchase GA tickets here. Ticket fees apply.
Inside KCUR
Adina Duke
Adina Duke co-creates cultural experiences to unite people and purpose and transform ideas into action for KCUR and Classical KC. You can reach her at adinaduke@kcur.org.
See stories by Adina Duke
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