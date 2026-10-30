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KCUR's Up To Date is broadcasting live from Crow's Coffee Red Bridge!

KCUR | By Karen Campbell
Published October 30, 2026 at 4:51 PM CDT
KCUR

Join the conversation with KCUR's daily talk show Up To Date. We'll be broadcasting live Nov. 5-6 at Crow's Coffee Red Bridge at 9 a.m.

Ever wanted to be a fly on the wall while Steve Kraske interviews movers and shakers from around Kansas City? Catch a live broadcast of KCUR's daily talk show Up To Date!

Next week, our "tour" is bringing two shows to Crow's Coffee Red Bridge in south Kansas City, Missouri. As always, these events are free!

  • Where: Crow's Coffee Red Bridge, 535 E Red Bridge Rd, Kansas City, MO 64131
  • When: Thursday, Nov. 5 and Friday, Nov. 6. Show runs from 9-10 a.m.

Crow's Coffee opens at 6 a.m. Grab a beverage and a treat from the bakery case, listen to the show from 9-10 a.m., and then meet Kraske, his team and other KCUR staff afterwards.

Where should Up To Date go next? Text us at 816-601-4777.
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Karen Campbell
Karen Campbell is the Director of Institutional Giving & Communications for KCUR 89.3. You can reach her at karen@kcur.org.
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