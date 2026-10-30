KCUR's Up To Date is broadcasting live from Crow's Coffee Red Bridge!

Ever wanted to be a fly on the wall while Steve Kraske interviews movers and shakers from around Kansas City? Catch a live broadcast of KCUR's daily talk show Up To Date!

Next week, our "tour" is bringing two shows to Crow's Coffee Red Bridge in south Kansas City, Missouri. As always, these events are free!

Where: Crow's Coffee Red Bridge, 535 E Red Bridge Rd, Kansas City, MO 64131

Crow's Coffee Red Bridge, 535 E Red Bridge Rd, Kansas City, MO 64131 When: Thursday, Nov. 5 and Friday, Nov. 6. Show runs from 9-10 a.m.

Crow's Coffee opens at 6 a.m. Grab a beverage and a treat from the bakery case, listen to the show from 9-10 a.m., and then meet Kraske, his team and other KCUR staff afterwards.

Where should Up To Date go next? Text us at 816-601-4777.