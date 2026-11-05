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Season's Screenings: A Gen Listen holiday party at Screenland Armour

KCUR | By Adina Duke
Published November 5, 2026 at 4:03 PM CST

Come mingle and jingle with fans of KCUR, Classical KC and NPR as Gen Listen takes over Screenland Armour in North Kansas City for a private holiday movie night on Monday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m.!

Gen Listen's annual holiday party returns with a special surprise film and celebration! While we can't tell you the name of the movie (film rights and all), we guarantee you'll enjoy an evening of friendship and delight with fellow public media fans.

* Your ticket includes your choice of a fountain drink, beer, canned alcohol or well cocktail.

Get tickets!

Before and during this year’s surprise screening, we’ll have some interactive experiences. And while it’s a party and we hate to be sticklers for the rules, there are a few that will prevent any un-festive plot twists:

🚫No bright lights
🚫No water
🚫No feeding after midnight

Expect an evening that’s cute, clever, mischievous and a little bit dangerous … we’ll see you there! BONUS: The first 100 ticket buyers get a FREE holiday gift from Gen Listen!

Content Note: This movie is beloved for its dark humor and memorable one-liners. It’s also very much a product of its time, so expect some tropes and characterizations that feel … deeply 1980s, as well as moments of light gore and violence. After all, this movie is one of the reasons the PG-13 rating was first created!
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Adina Duke
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