The Moth in Kansas City: December StorySLAM

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The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night's theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show!

Where: Knuckleheads Garage, 2715 Rochester Ave, KCMO 64120

Knuckleheads Garage, 2715 Rochester Ave, KCMO 64120 When: Monday, December 14, doors open at 6:30, StorySLAM begins at 7:30 p.m.

December's theme is…ANYTHING GOES: Have a story that didn’t fit a Moth theme? We’re throwing themes out the window! This is your chance to tell a tale about whatever your heart desires.

Carte blanche to share from the deep cuts, the archived memories, the untold stories. Everything but the kitchen sink. Was your name not selected from the hat? Does a blank page feel too daunting? Find inspiration from any of our past themes. You decide!

Get general admission tickets here. Ticket fees apply.

