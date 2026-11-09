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The Moth in Kansas City: December StorySLAM

KCUR | By Adina Duke
Published November 9, 2026 at 12:19 PM CST
A person standing a microphone on stage in front of a crowd with the Moth and KCUR logos overlaid
The Moth

The December Moth StorySLAM is Monday, Dec. 14 at Knuckleheads Garage. Enjoy stories (or share your own!) on the theme, "Anything Goes." Tickets are $15 and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Get reserved seats and save a few bucks by getting tickets through KCUR's Gen Listen! Only 10 reserved tickets are available so don't delay! Click here.

The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night's theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show!

December's theme is…ANYTHING GOES: Have a story that didn’t fit a Moth theme? We’re throwing themes out the window! This is your chance to tell a tale about whatever your heart desires.

Carte blanche to share from the deep cuts, the archived memories, the untold stories. Everything but the kitchen sink. Was your name not selected from the hat? Does a blank page feel too daunting? Find inspiration from any of our past themes. You decide!

Get general admission tickets here. Ticket fees apply.
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