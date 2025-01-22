A People’s History of Kansas City LIVE: How Popcorn and Movie Theaters Met

The hosts of the award-winning KCUR Studios podcast A People's History of Kansas City are back for another interactive live event!

Have you ever wondered how popcorn became the ultimate cinema snack? Everyone loves eating popcorn at the movies today, but a century ago, popcorn was banned from theaters for being a cheap, messy street food.

Join Suzanne Hogan and Mackenzie Martin as they dig into the history of popcorn, Kansas City movie theaters and learn about Julia Braden, the Kansas City widow who built an empire in the 1920s by combining the two.

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7-8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7-8:30 p.m. Where : B&B Theatres Mainstreet KC at the Power & Light District

: B&B Theatres Mainstreet KC at the Power & Light District Cost: $10 for KCUR members, $15 for non-members*

More about the episode:

One of the first popcorn vendors to talk her way inside a lobby was a Kansas City widow named Julia Braden. Braden was part of a small, but impressive cohort of entrepreneurial women during the Great Depression who made a fortune off popcorn, and helped keep theaters afloat while sugar was rationed during WWII. Even today, a majority of a theater's profits come from popcorn sales.

The episode drops January 16th. Make sure you’re subscribed to the podcast and share with your friends, then join us live for a behind-the-scenes peek of the episode and a taste test of competing popcorn kernels.

Don’t miss this special LIVE event by KCUR Studios. See you there!