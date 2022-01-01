Freelance with KCUR

KCUR 89.3, Kansas City’s NPR affiliate, welcomes contributions from freelance journalists, and regularly contracts with freelance audio producers.

We enjoy working with creative, self-directed and organized individuals who have a strong understanding of the kind of stories that resonate with Kansas City audiences, who can pay the kind of attention to detail that ensures the highest quality content, and who can consistently meet deadlines.

Our freelance rates vary depending on the complexity of the project and the experience level of the freelancer. We’ll work out mutually agreeable details depending on the scope of the work.

If you’re an audio personality, producer, writer or editor with a great idea — we want to hear from you. Please send us an email describing your idea, along with a resume and portfolio with samples of your work.

Send an email to freelance@kcur.org with “Freelance opportunities” in the subject line.

Terms of freelance positions at KCUR:



KCUR accepts freelancers based on seasonal projects and station-wide needs. Once receiving your application, we will be in contact to let you know if we are interested or seeking help on projects at the time.

All KCUR freelancers are required to take part in UMKC’s Diversity Equity and Inclusion training , agree to the station’s code of ethics policy, and to participate in KCUR’s ongoing source tracking initiative. We pay freelancers for the time spent on these efforts.

All contractors are required to have their own computer, a stable internet connection and access to audio editing software.

Remote and in-person opportunities are available.

We are currently looking for:

Audio producer for KCUR Studios

KCUR Studios wants mixers, producers and multiplatform audio/visual content creators who will contribute to our wide array of podcasts.

Our podcasts include:



We also plan to expand the breadth of our offerings.

Freelancers will be thrown into the mix of our fast-paced multi-faceted creative team that is exploring the power and possibilities within on-demand content creation.

Statement on diversity at KCUR / Classical KC

KCUR and Classical KC are committed to ensuring that our workforce, community advisory board, and audience reflect the diversity found in the communities we serve. Central to KCUR’s mission, vision and values is maintaining a workplace environment that recognizes and celebrates diversity in all forms.

For more information on our policies and governance, click or tap here.

Equal Employment Opportunity

Equal Opportunity is and shall be provided for all employees and applicants for employment on the basis of their demonstrated ability and competence without unlawful discrimination on the basis of their race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, disability, protected veteran status, or any other status protected by applicable state or federal law. This policy shall not be interpreted in such a manner as to violate the legal rights of religious organizations or the recruiting rights of military organizations associated with the Armed Forces or the Department of Homeland Security of the United States of America. For more information, call the Vice Chancellor - Human Resources at 816-235-1621.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the duties and functions of this job. If you believe you may have difficulty performing any of the duties or functions of this job, please contact the Office of Affirmative Action at (816) 235-1323.

EEO IS THE LAW

To read more about Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) please use the following links:

