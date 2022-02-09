Experts argue that analysis shows racial and political gerrymandering, while the defense says there's no way to prove it.
The Latest Kansas News Service Stories
In a unanimous decision, the court ruled the Kansas Board of Tax Appeals wrongly found Johnson County overtaxed Walmart's 11 properties there by tens of millions of dollars.
Inmates at prisons in Oswego are headed to other facilities in Kansas, mostly the Lansing Correctional Facility.
Kansas foster care will pay $1.25 million after a child was sexually assaulted in a contractor's officeA foster child was sexually assaulted while left unattended in 2018. Now, the state and its private contractor are settling in court.
Premiums for health plans through private-sector jobs in Kansas shot up nearly 40% from 2010 to 2020. That’s twice as fast as general inflation.
A jury found Jorge Perez, who oversaw 18 rural hospitals in eight states through his management company EmpowerHMS, guilty of fraudulently billing insurance companies for services the hospitals did not perform. Perez had proclaimed it his life’s mission to protect rural health care.
After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the nearly 50-year-old precedent of Roe v. Wade, the response among religious organizations varied widely. But some Kansas City faith groups are urging their congregations to vote in support of bodily autonomy.
The state's voters will decide Aug. 2 whether the Kansas Constitution will continue to preserve the right to get an abortion.
With the federal ruling, Kansas voters will now decided whether to remove the last barrier protecting abortion rights from the state’s constitution.
A group in charge of evaluating Kansas graduation requirements says classroom time is a poor yardstick for measuring learning. It's arguing for ways to let local school districts sub in real-world experiences and other metrics more calibrated to the 21st century.
