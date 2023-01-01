Katheryn Houghton, Montana Correspondent, is covering all things health care across the state for KFF Health News. That includes health policy and politics, access to treatment, and the business of health care. She owes her health reporting start to years spent in daily newsrooms, including those of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and the Daily Inter Lake. She’s been an Association of Health Care Journalists fellow and a Solutions Journalism Network grantee. She is a graduate of the University of Montana.