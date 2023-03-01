© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
A headshot from the shoulders up of a blonde woman smiling, standing against a brick wall.

Kaylie McLaughlin

Reporter

Kaylie McLaughlin covers Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post.
She joined the Shawnee Mission Post team in February 2023. She’s a Shawnee native and a fourth generation Johnson County resident. She graduated from Mill Valley and earned a journalism degree from Kansas State University. In her free-time, Kaylie likes trying out local cafes, visiting Farmers' Markets and spending time with her cat Georgie.