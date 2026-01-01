Derrick Benitz KCUR's Radioactive fundraiser.

At KCUR, we take pride in offering interns the opportunity to develop transferrable skills and gain experience for a career in marketing and producing live events.

We embed our interns with a dynamic, hardworking group of professionals in a culture that strongly encourages cross-functional collaboration. Our expectations are high, and we're committed to teaching and mentoring those willing to work hard.

The KCUR and Classical KC Marketing and Events intern will be a part of the Audience Development team, working directly with the Digital Audience and Marketing Strategist and Live Events Manager.

When supporting our marketing efforts, the work will be focused on strengthening our digital presence, optimizing our content, and implementing strategic initiatives that help us grow our audience, better understand them and encourage deeper engagement. As part of the Live Events team, the intern will contribute directly to the development, planning, implementation, and evaluation of a range of KCUR, Classical KC, and Generation Listen events across the metro to serve a variety of audiences.

A portion of this work requires participation at events in the evenings or on weekends, and regularly interfaces with audience members and supports their needs.

This is a full- or part-time internship, between 20-40 hours/week. The fall-spring internship program runs Sept. 14, 2026 - May 28, 2027.

Apply here. Deadline is August 17, 2026.