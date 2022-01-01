Manager of Live Events - KCUR & Classical KC

Job description

Events are a critical component of Kansas City Public Media’s effort to cultivate and bring diverse audiences together and encourage face-to-face discussion and dialogue.

Kansas City Public Media (KCUR & Classical KC) is seeking a full time Manager of Live Events to work with staff and external partners to develop, plan and manage live experiences; produce in-person events aligned with KCUR’s newsroom, Classical KC, community engagement, development and collaborations; and create much-needed “spaces” for civic engagement throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area.

This person will have an enthusiastic and collaborative approach to producing events. Must have the ability to multi-task and work on diverse projects simultaneously in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment; remain calm during the demands of events; a demonstrated ability to take direction and work collaboratively with various departments and personalities; and enthusiasm for the role of public media in a changing journalism environment.

KCUR 89.3 is the NPR affiliate in Kansas City and is an editorially-independent community service of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Classical KC 91.9 champions music as a vital community resource by sharing programming that reflects and illuminates our broader world.

Characteristic duties

Initiate, market, manage and execute the production of live events that are consistent with KCUR and Classical KC’s mission, with specific focus on content initiatives, collaborations, and community engagement activities.

Work with reporters, editors, talk show hosts and producers to translate KCUR content into compelling live experiences. Develop strategies to connect to new audiences through new KCUR events.

Maintain calendar, coordinate and support all events across the organization, including KCUR’s newsroom, talk shows, music programs, and Classical KC’s programming, and also development and community engagement.

Develop and implement marketing plans for all events, including RadioActive, major donor and membership events.

Support implementation of other KCUR and Classical KC marketing initiatives.

Manage Generation Listen KC, KCUR’s young friends group.

Work with hosts, reporters and producers to create audio and text promos for events.

Work with the Director of Community Engagement to cultivate relationships withindividual, community, and organizational partners through live events.

Work with KCUR and Classical KC’s development department to manage donor events.

Coordinate volunteer participation in membership drives and cultivation events.

Contribute event-related content to the websites and social media platforms for both stations, including audio, text, extended interviews, photos, etc.

Recruit potential sources and guests through KCUR and Classical KC events.

Participate in all assigned fund-raising and outreach activities, on air and off.

May oversee the work of interns.

Other duties as assigned.

This position reports to the Director of Programming and Community Engagement.



Minimum qualifications

A Bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience and at least 2 years of experience from which comparable knowledge and skills can be acquired is necessary

Preferred qualifications

Two to three years’ experience in large-scale events, preferably within public media.

Successfulcandidates will have previous experience with volunteer management, as well as proven management of large-scale events.

Excellent interpersonal communication skills.

Ability to take imitative and work with minimal supervision and to lead in a team setting.

Experience with virtual event platforms such as Zoom.

Full time/part time

This is a full time, benefit eligible position.

Salary

Salary range starts at $47,476, and is commensurate with experience, education, and internal equity.

KCUR offers competitive benefits and a flexible work environment, and participates in the UMKC’s Total Reward program. Benefits include health, dental and vision insurance with generous paid vacation, personal and sick time.

Application deadline

Open until filled, review of applications to begin immediately.

Application instructions

Apply online here.

Applicants must combine all application materials (cover letter, resume, and list of five references with contact information) into one PDF or Microsoft Word document and upload as a resume attachment.

Limit document name to 50 characters. Maximum size limit is 11MB. Do not include special characters (e.g., /, &, %, etc.).

If you are experiencing technical problems, please call (800) 488-5288.

Note, you must provide a description of job duties for each Work Experience entry on your application. Please carefully review the application instructions section of our Careers page prior to submitting your materials.

Comments

Statement on diversity at KCUR / Classical KC

KCUR and Classical KC are committed to ensuring that our workforce, community advisory board, and audience reflect the diversity found in the communities we serve. Central to KCUR’s mission, vision and values is maintaining a workplace environment that recognizes and celebrates diversity in all forms.

For more information on our policies and governance, click or tap here.

Equal Employment Opportunity

Equal Opportunity is and shall be provided for all employees and applicants for employment on the basis of their demonstrated ability and competence without unlawful discrimination on the basis of their race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, disability, protected veteran status, or any other status protected by applicable state or federal law. This policy shall not be interpreted in such a manner as to violate the legal rights of religious organizations or the recruiting rights of military organizations associated with the Armed Forces or the Department of Homeland Security of the United States of America. For more information, call the Vice Chancellor - Human Resources at 816-235-1621.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the duties and functions of this job. If you believe you may have difficulty performing any of the duties or functions of this job, please contact the Office of Affirmative Action at (816) 235-1323.

