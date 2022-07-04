Membership Services and Data Specialist

Job description

With the growing membership of KCUR and the recent launch of a new classical radio service, KCUR is seeking an individual with demonstrated experience in constituent and database management.

Basic function and responsibility

The data specialist will maintain KCUR’s Allegiance database which includes gift entry, reporting, and other data-related functions to maintain the optimum performance of a donor database.

In addition, the data specialist will be the first and—in most cases—primary point of contact for donors. Successful candidates must have the ability to develop and maintain relationships with a wide variety of constituents.

Characteristic duties

75%

Process all gifts to KCUR and Classical KC received in the mail or online into Allegiance database.

Monitor membership phone line and email inbox to answer general member communications and direct them to the appropriate staff member for help.

Assist with donor gift acknowledgements by printing and mailing thank you letters.

Generate Cash Receipt Reports (CRRs) within UM System Applications for credit card donations.

Responsible for creating and printing thank you letters for membership department.

Create and maintain online donation pages through Allegiance.

Maintain the ethical standards of fundraising including donor privacy.

25%



Maintain data integrity, including working with database vendor and other staff to set standards of data upkeep and to regularly clean the database.

Maintain audit compliance with regard to donor documentation and gift processing procedures.

Responsible for generating regular donor reports as needed.

Serve as liaison to the UMKC Gift Processing Office.

Assist with member communications, both written and electronic.

Along with the membership team, plan and facilitate annual, on-air membership drives for KCUR and Classical KC.

Support additional fundraising, volunteer, and outreach activities.

Other duties as assigned.

Minimum qualifications

An Associate’s degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience and at least 2 years of experience from which comparable knowledge and skills can be acquired is necessary.

Preferred qualifications

Three years of experience in database and constituent management in a fundraising environment.

Three years of experience in donor relations or closely related field.

Proficiency in fundraising software.

Full time / part time

This is a full time, benefit eligible position.

Salary

$15.29 - $20.00/hr, to commensurate with experience and education

KCUR offers competitive benefits and a flexible work environment, and participates in the UMKC’s Total Reward program. Benefits include health, dental and vision insurance with generous paid vacation, personal and sick time.



Application deadline

July 4, 2022.



Application instructions

Apply online here.

Applicants must combine all application materials (cover letter, resume, and list of five references with contact information) into one PDF or Microsoft Word document and upload as a resume attachment.

Limit document name to 50 characters. Maximum size limit is 11MB. Do not include special characters (e.g., /, &, %, etc.).

If you are experiencing technical problems, please call (800) 488-5288.

Note, you must provide a description of job duties for each Work Experience entry on your application. Please carefully review the application instructions section of our Careers page prior to submitting your materials.

Comments

Statement on diversity at KCUR / Classical KC

KCUR and Classical KC are committed to ensuring that our workforce, community advisory board, and audience reflect the diversity found in the communities we serve. Central to KCUR’s mission, vision and values is maintaining a workplace environment that recognizes and celebrates diversity in all forms.

For more information on our policies and governance, click or tap here.



Equal Employment Opportunity

Equal Opportunity is and shall be provided for all employees and applicants for employment on the basis of their demonstrated ability and competence without unlawful discrimination on the basis of their race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, disability, protected veteran status, or any other status protected by applicable state or federal law. This policy shall not be interpreted in such a manner as to violate the legal rights of religious organizations or the recruiting rights of military organizations associated with the Armed Forces or the Department of Homeland Security of the United States of America. For more information, call the Vice Chancellor - Human Resources at 816-235-1621.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the duties and functions of this job. If you believe you may have difficulty performing any of the duties or functions of this job, please contact the Office of Affirmative Action at (816) 235-1323.

EEO IS THE LAW

To read more about Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) please use the following links:

