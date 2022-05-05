A 15-year-old runaway foster child was found dead in Kansas City, Kansas

TOPEKA, Kansas — A foster child was found dead last month in an empty lot in Kansas City, Kansas, days after running away from foster care, The Kansas City Star reported.

The child, 15-year-old Ace Scott, ran from a Cornerstones of Care Office in mid-April. The cause of death was not determined, but The Kansas City Star reported Ace had medical problems .

Ace had run away from placement in March. After being found, the child was admitted to a hospital for “concerns related to a known medical condition,” the Kansas Department for Children and Families told the Star.

Multiple records requests the Kansas News Service filed in recent weeks about Ace were denied because the investigation into the death is still ongoing.

“Ace was well known as a leader amongst their friends and was very social,” said an obituary for the child. “Ace cared greatly for their sister, their best friends, and their pet rat Moon.”

Ace, a transgender youth, had they/them pronouns in their obituary . The Star described the child as a transgender male. The Star reported state employees had conducted searches for the child.

On Thursday, state officials made their first public statement about the death.

“Know, too, that DCF is taking all actions at our disposal to better understand the circumstances of this case and to identify the types of services or supports that might prevent a tragedy like this from happening in the future,” DCF Secretary Laura Howard said in a statement.

