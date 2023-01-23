Utilities will be restored to Kansas City apartment, but tenants say landlord is still absentee

The owners of a northeast Kansas City apartment complex say they have corrected the code violations that prevented Spire from restoring natural gas service to dozens of residents who have been without heat for days. They expect gas to be fully turned on by Tuesday morning.

Residents of the Gladstone Court apartment complex on N. Lawn Avenue have been without heat since January 20, when a fire knocked out utilities in the building. The Kansas City Fire Department told residents they would not turn the gas meters back on because of multiple dangerous code violations found in the building. At the time, officials said they were unable to contact the property owner to fix the issues.

By midday Monday, property owners had returned to the complex.

“As soon as we found out what the violations were, because that did take until this morning, we immediately had them addressed,” said Mike Hardin, a public relations consultant for FTW Investments , which owns Gladstone Court apartments.

Parker Webb, CEO of FTW toured the complex with an electrician Monday afternoon, but did not address the media.

Several broken or boarded windows dot the building's brick façade. An entrance is boarded up. Parts of the building still smell smoky and several apartment units on the first floor are littered with debris. Visitors entering the building at one entrance need to step over charred wood to go upstairs.

While local media gathered outside the apartment Monday afternoon, a woman who wouldn’t identify herself, yelled out from the second floor: “It’s cold.”

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 A room on the first floor of Gladstone Court apartments is one of several boarded up and vacant spaces in the 48-unit complex.

In a press release issued on Sunday, Webb — who is also on the board for social services nonprofit reStart — said that the fire was caused by unhoused people illegally entering the property.

The Kansas City Fire Department has not yet said what caused the fire.

Hardin said wiring that was damaged near where the fire originated needed to be repaired before Spire would agree to turn on the gas meters.



Residents spend the weekend without heat in freezing temperatures

A few of the complex’s residents temporarily moved to a hotel on Saturday evening, but many chose to stay. They feared their belongings would be stolen.

Gladstone apartments has 48 units, many of which are empty. Windows are boarded up, but tenants say people regularly find a way inside.

Lisa Ramirez lives across the street in Dakota apartments which is also owned by FTW.

“We’ve got a lot of drifters that go on around here,” she said. “These aren’t the ones you’re feeling sorry for. These are the wrong ones that are out there wanting to damage people, up to no good.”

Several of the tenants are immigrants, many of whom speak limited or no English.

Mai Chaw chose to remain in the apartments with her family.

“Pretty cold at night,” Chaw said. “We stay in the bed with blankets.”

Chaw said she’s lived in the building for eight years. A native of Thailand, Chaw said she is accustomed to cooking at home and was frustrated to have to go out to eat for all her meals.

“We’re not like U.S. people,” she said. “We eat rice and fish that we cook.”

Sophia Be also chose to stay in the building with her husband and four children. Be helped organize the residents of the building and was the first person to reach out to Kansas City Public Schools, which connected the residents with services.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Mai Chaw eats a takeout lunch outside Gladstone Courts apartments late Monday morning. She is one of several residents who chose to stay in the apartments following a fire there Friday, even though they were without heating until late Monday.

Be wanted to be able to check on her neighbors who also stayed behind.

“It’s not healthy without heat,” Be said. “I want to help my neighbor. I want to be warm. They want to be warm too.”

A history of issues and tenant complaints

Tenants and officials on site Saturday said they had not been able to contact the property owner. But on Monday, a spokesperson for Webb said that he’d been on site throughout the weekend.

Chaw said this is the first time she’s seen anyone from ownership show up at the complex.

Be also said she had never seen Webb before Monday.

“No security here. I don’t see nothing here. We never met,” she said.

This isn’t the first time the building has had a damaging fire. KCFD responded to a fire in March of 2022 in one of the central buildings of the complex — some of those damages still haven’t been fixed.

The building has had 19 complaints to 311 in the past year, resulting in one health code violation, eight property violations, a dangerous building violation and four healthy homes complaints.

Hardin said FTP is in the process of selling the buildings, and expects the sale to close this week.

