Carbon monoxide poisoning in Kansas City home kills 3, including teenager

Three people died Monday morning from carbon monoxide poisoning in a house on the 6800 block of East 12th Terrace in Kansas City, Missouri.

The victims were all male, ages 42, 36 and 14, according to the Kansas City Fire Department. Kansas City police said no foul play was involved. None of the three were identified. Neighbors said they just moved in last week.

Upon arriving at the scene early Monday morning, Kansas City firefighters said they found a generator indoors that was supplying electricity to the house.

"Several electronic devices were plugged into the generator," said Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins, a KCFD spokesman. The generator was out of gas when first responders entered the home and carbon monoxide was present in the house, he said.

Online records show no serious code violations at that address.

Spire crews entered the house after the Jackson County Medical Examiner removed the bodies. A spokesman for Spire says the company always responds to such calls to make sure no natural gas is leaking.

Some 400 people a year die and another 100,000 go to the emergency room every year due to carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.