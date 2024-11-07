© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Israel announces $5.2 billion deal to buy 25 Boeing fighter jets made in St. Louis

St. Louis Public Radio | By Eric Schmid
Published November 7, 2024 at 4:05 PM CST
An Israeli F-15I Ra'am assigned to the 69th Squadron takes off at Uvda Air Base, Israel in 2017. The Israeli government announced a $5.2 billion deal to buy at least 25 similar F-15IA jets made by Boeing in St. Louis.
Tech. Sgt. Matthew Plew
/
48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs
An Israeli F-15I Ra'am assigned to the 69th Squadron takes off at Uvda Air Base, Israel in 2017. The Israeli government announced a $5.2 billion deal to buy at least 25 similar F-15IA jets made by Boeing in St. Louis.

The announcement comes alongside approval from the U.S. Secretary of State for Israel to buy $18.82 billion in military equipment. Deliveries of the Boeing-made F15IA jets are set to begin in 2031.

The government of Israel announced today it plans to buy 25 new advanced F-15 fighter jets made in St. Louis by the U.S. aerospace giant Boeing.

The announcement comes alongside approval from the U.S. Secretary of State for Israel to buy $18.82 billion in military equipment, which includes the option for Israel to buy another 25 F-15IA fighter jets.

Deliveries of the St. Louis-made Jets are set to begin in 2031, with four to six aircraft supplied each year.

The U.S. has been a key supplier of military equipment for Israel for more than a year after the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7th, 2023 led to a wider war in Gaza and the region, now involving Hezbollah in Lebanon and rising conflict with Iran.

The Biden administration has warned Israel that the U.S. would cut military support this month if the country did not help get more humanitarian aid into Gaza. This week a State Department spokesperson said Israel so far had failed to improve aid deliveries.

For his part, President-elect Donald Trump has said he will end conflict in the Middle East without detailing plans for how to do so.

Eric Schmid
Eric Schmid covers Economic Development for St. Louis Public Radio. He's primarily focused on examining policies and ideas to drive population and business growth throughout the St. Louis region.
