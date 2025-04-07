Domestic violence is behind an 'alarming increase' in Kansas City homicides this year

Domestic violence is behind a growing number of homicides in Kansas City that is involving more than intimate partners, with children, parents and grandparents also now being affected, according to city officials.

So far this year, 12 homicides are attributed to domestic violence, matching the total set last year, said Police Chief Stacey Graves, who stressed that there’s lots of community resources for help. Graves called it an “alarming increase” that included both domestic violence incidents that are reported to police and victims who are struggling alone.

“We can help you out of an abusive relationship. Your abusers will be held accountable,” Graves said. “Many of these crimes go unreported, likely due to them happening in the home. There is a way out.”

Graves said there wasn’t a single factor behind the increase, but Mayor Quinton Lucas said the rise can be partially blamed on the large number of guns in the city.

Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson also said state domestic violence laws are outdated and fail to include new forms of online harassment.

Ileen Shehan, CEO of Hope House, which offers help with domestic violence, urged people to call a local emergency number, 1-816-HOTLINE, or call an advocate and make a safety plan.

Johnson said she is now urging local municipal courts, where some domestic violence issues are settled because they don’t reach the level of a serious felony, to call her office. Her Crime Strategies Unit, launched March 10, is focused on repeat offenders of all crimes, but is also looking at “prolific and repeat domestic violence offenders.”

Johnson cited the case of Derek Jones, who received a 22-year sentence after pleading guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend, including charges of armed criminal action, violating a protection order and endangering the welfare of a child. Jones had more than 10 municipal charges related to domestic violence, like tickets, fines and minimal jail time.

“Pick up the phone and call us so we can creatively strategize how to elevate that individual to the felony level so appropriate consequences can attach,” Johnson said.

Johnson said her office also has a clothes closet for those needing them, along with two emotional support dogs.

Lucas cited the high number of firearms and a difficult legal process as two factors contributing to the rise in domestic violence cases.

“There’s a very real challenge with guns and retention of firearms by abusers," he said. "That is something that the city over recent years has tried to address better."

Johnson added that state laws have failed to catch up with modern methods of abuse, like leaving 50 aggressive comments on someone’s social media post or blocking a partner from online resources.

“That is harassment. That is a form of abuse,” Johnson said. “If somebody is locking you out of your apps that allows you to access your financial institutions, that is abuse.”

If you or anyone you know is suffering from domestic violence, call 1-816-HOTLINE, which is staffed by advocates in Kansas City.