© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

12 dead in Sunday morning plane crash in Butler, Missouri

KCUR | By Madeline Fox,
Sam Zeff
Published June 14, 2026 at 1:08 PM CDT
Butler Municipal Airport in Butler, Missouri.
Mccunicano
/
Wikimedia Commons, CC-by-SA 4.0
Butler Municipal Airport in Butler, Missouri.

The plane included 11 skydivers and a pilot, all of whom died in the the crash.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

Twelve people are dead after a plane crashed in Butler, Missouri; about an hour south of the Kansas City metro.

A plane carrying 11 skydivers and one pilot left the Butler Memorial Airport at around 11:30 a.m., according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A spokesman Sgt. Justin Ewing.

Fox4 reports it turned around for an unknown reason and then crashed near Business 49 Highway.

All lanes of Business 49 Highway near the airport are closed.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating. Ewing said the NTSB is taking the lead on the investigation.
Tags
News butlerMissouri Highway PatroltransportationaviationMissouri
Madeline Fox
The vibrant, diverse Kansas City metro is trying to make its mark on the global stage. As KCUR’s news director, I strive to bring you stories — wherever you usually find them — that help you stay informed, better know your home and reflect the joy of being in your community. Email me at madeline@kcur.org.
See stories by Madeline Fox
Sam Zeff
Sam Zeff is Metro Reporter at KCUR in Kansas City. You can reach him at sam@kcur.org.
See stories by Sam Zeff
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR