12 dead in Sunday morning plane crash in Butler, Missouri

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Twelve people are dead after a plane crashed in Butler, Missouri; about an hour south of the Kansas City metro.

A plane carrying 11 skydivers and one pilot left the Butler Memorial Airport at around 11:30 a.m., according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A spokesman Sgt. Justin Ewing.

Fox4 reports it turned around for an unknown reason and then crashed near Business 49 Highway.

All lanes of Business 49 Highway near the airport are closed.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating. Ewing said the NTSB is taking the lead on the investigation.