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Second Missouri man charged with conspiracy to commit murder at White House UFC event

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rob Edwards
Published June 23, 2026 at 9:21 AM CDT
The U.S. Department of Justice charged several individuals — including two Missouri men — with a plan to kill President Donald Trump and other government officials during the UFC match at the White House earlier this month. A screen grab of a since-deleted social media video posted by Daniel Eskridge, center, reads "The 1st Amendment Isn't Working" along with an image of tactical gear and guns.
Courtesy
/
White House and U.S. Department of Justice
The U.S. Department of Justice charged several individuals — including two Missouri men — with a plan to kill President Donald Trump and other government officials during the UFC match at the White House earlier this month. A screen grab of a since-deleted social media video posted by Daniel Eskridge, center, reads "The 1st Amendment Isn't Working" along with an image of tactical gear and guns.

Jordan Rincker, 28, was arrested Sunday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder. He is the second man from Missouri charged in the alleged plot.

A second Missouri man has been arrested in connection with an alleged plot to attack and kill government officials during an Ultimate Fighting Championship event at the White House earlier this month.

Jordan Rincker, 28, of St. Joseph, was charged Sunday in federal court with one count of conspiracy to commit murder. He made his initial appearance Monday in federal court.

According to the FBI, Rincker distributed money and exchanged weapons with others charged in the alleged plot. Authorities claim he communicated with an online group through a secure messaging app and discussed building drones capable of carrying "payloads."

"This case demonstrates the effectiveness of our law enforcement partners and U.S. Attorneys working together to prevent violence before it can take place," U.S. Attorney R. Matthew Price said in a written statement. "We will continue taking decisive action against those who seek to endanger national security and threaten the safety of Americans. By staying proactive, we will disrupt their operations, break apart their networks, and hold those responsible accountable under the law."

Rincker is the second Missouri man charged in the case. Daniel Eskridge, of Kidder, was charged last week with conspiracy to commit murder.

According to charging documents, Eskridge sent a photo to the online group on May 22 that showed tactical equipment, including a rifle, helmet and ballistic vest. Investigators said when the group began discussing potential targets, Eskridge said they would be "big and someone the majority of the country knows."

Copyright 2026 St. Louis Public Radio
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News White HouseDonald TrumpMissouriSt. JosephU.S. Attorney for Western District of Missouri
Rob Edwards
Rob Edwards is a journalist with more than two decades of experience in multiple newsrooms managing reporters and day-to-day content. Most recently, Rob worked at KSDK-TV in St. Louis, where he served as Managing Editor and Executive Producer. He helped lead news coverage during some of our community’s toughest challenges.
See stories by Rob Edwards
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