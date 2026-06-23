Second Missouri man charged with conspiracy to commit murder at White House UFC event

A second Missouri man has been arrested in connection with an alleged plot to attack and kill government officials during an Ultimate Fighting Championship event at the White House earlier this month.

Jordan Rincker, 28, of St. Joseph, was charged Sunday in federal court with one count of conspiracy to commit murder. He made his initial appearance Monday in federal court.

According to the FBI, Rincker distributed money and exchanged weapons with others charged in the alleged plot. Authorities claim he communicated with an online group through a secure messaging app and discussed building drones capable of carrying "payloads."

"This case demonstrates the effectiveness of our law enforcement partners and U.S. Attorneys working together to prevent violence before it can take place," U.S. Attorney R. Matthew Price said in a written statement. "We will continue taking decisive action against those who seek to endanger national security and threaten the safety of Americans. By staying proactive, we will disrupt their operations, break apart their networks, and hold those responsible accountable under the law."

Rincker is the second Missouri man charged in the case. Daniel Eskridge, of Kidder, was charged last week with conspiracy to commit murder.

According to charging documents, Eskridge sent a photo to the online group on May 22 that showed tactical equipment, including a rifle, helmet and ballistic vest. Investigators said when the group began discussing potential targets, Eskridge said they would be "big and someone the majority of the country knows."

Copyright 2026 St. Louis Public Radio