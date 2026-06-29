© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kansas City is dangerously hot this week. Here’s how to stay cool and safe

KCUR | By Sam Zeff
Published June 29, 2026 at 2:22 PM CDT
It was 94 degrees before noon and the water pad at Gilliam Park in Kansas City was bustling with kids.
Sam Zeff
/
KCUR 89.3
It was 94 degrees before noon on Monday and the water pad at Gilliam Park in Kansas City was bustling with kids seeking some relief from the heat.

The National Weather Service has posted an extreme heat warning for the metro for most of the week. Expect the heat index to hit at least 105 degrees every day.

A massive heat dome has parked over most of America, including Kansas and Missouri, and everyone from metro libraries to local moms has swung into action.

“It’s very chill, relaxed. I love it here,” Jaquese Wigfall said Monday while watching her kids at the water pad at 41st and Gilliam Road in Kansas City.

She was sitting under a tent to escape the relentless sun. The temperature was already 94 degrees before noon. The splash pad is a regular hot weather respite for her and the kids.

“Yesterday was really hot. It’s hot today, too, but yesterday was, oh, it was kind of unbearable,” she said.

Unbearable — and dangerous.

The National Weather Service on Monday extended the region’s extreme heat warning until Friday. The forecast calls for highs in the low to mid-90s. But the heat index could reach 110 degrees.

There’s a “major risk of heat-related illnesses for much of the population, especially those without effective cooling or hydration,” the weather service warned.

To help with that, cooling centers have opened across the metro. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has a map showing cooling centers across Kansas City, including on the Kansas side.

A crew from Quality Custom Construction pours a curb at the corner of NW Hackberry Lane and Lake Drive in Lee’s Summit early Monday afternoon. At midmorning, the temperature in Lee’s Summit was already 89 degrees.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
A crew from Quality Custom Construction pours a curb at the corner of Northwest Hackberry Lane and Lake Drive in Lee’s Summit early Monday afternoon. At midmorning, the temperature in Lee’s Summit was already 89 degrees.

Many of those cooling centers are public libraries.

“During periods of extreme heat or cold, we naturally see an increase in visitors seeking a comfortable environment,” Kansas City Public Library spokesperson Coletta Hummel said.

At the Johnson County Library, spokesperson Elissa Andre said there is no estimate for how many additional people come in during scorching weather.

“I do know anecdotally that many families visit the library during heat waves to entertain kids in our play spaces, or cool off after playing at nearby parks/sports activities,” she said.

Extending the extreme heat warning means there will be no relief for Friday’s World Cup match between Colombia and Ghana at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City — or at the FIFA Fan Festival, located on the grounds of the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Meteorologists and health experts say people can beat the heat by drinking plenty of water, wearing light-colored clothing and avoiding outdoor activities during the warmest parts of the day.

Keep a close eye on your pets during a heat wave, too. The ASPCA recommends giving your pet a shady place to get out of the sun, providing them plenty of fresh water, not over-exercising them and keeping them indoors in extremely hot weather.
Tags
News weatherNational Weather Serviceheatsummer heatKansas City Parks DepartmentWorld Cup KC
Sam Zeff
As KCUR’s metro reporter, I hold public officials accountable. Are cities spending your tax money wisely? Are police officers and other officials acting properly? I will track down malfeasance by seeking open records and court documents, and by building relationships across the city. But I also need you — email me with any tips at sam@kcur.org, find me on Twitter @samzeff or call me at 816-235-5004.
See stories by Sam Zeff
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR