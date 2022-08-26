© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
A People's History of Kansas City

PHKC live! Go behind the scenes with Suzanne Hogan and Mackenzie Martin

Published August 26, 2022 at 3:00 AM CDT
Join the KCUR podcast team that makes "A People's History of Kansas City" live at the Gem Theater on Thursday, Sept. 1 for a behind-the-scenes look at their award-winning episode, "Kansas City's Barbecue King." There will be BBQ trivia, a special guest and some never-before-heard information about Henry Perry. Tickets available at kcur.org/events.

Henry Perry was the self-professed “barbecue king” of Kansas City in the early 1900s. Even though two of the most famous Kansas City barbecue restaurants (Gates and Arthur Bryant's) trace their style of barbecue directly back to Perry, few Kansas Citians grew up knowing his story — including his own granddaughter.

The podcast traces the origin of Kansas City’s iconic export through the influence of a single Black entrepreneur, underscores the importance of questioning who gets celebrated and why, and reminds us that we’re all culpable for making sure important legacies aren’t forgotten.

Get tickets here.

A People's History of Kansas City
