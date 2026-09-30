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A People's History of Kansas City

Black farmers vs. the USDA

By Mackenzie Martin
Published September 30, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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A group of men in Nicodemus, Kansas, between 1920 and 1939.
Kansas Historical Society
/
Crysta Henthorne, KCUR 89.3
A group of men in Nicodemus, Kansas, between 1920 and 1939.

After the U.S. Department of Agriculture admitted that its programs had routinely discriminated against Black farmers, tens of thousands sued for compensation. A judge ultimately ruled in favor of the farmers, but decades later, some families are still waiting for their money. Shirlette Ammons traveled to Nicodemus, Kansas, to speak to the family of farmer Bernard Bates, who lost his farm to foreclosure. (This episode comes to us from the podcast Tending)

Tending aired on the Gravy podcast from the Southern Foodways Alliance. It was reported and produced by Shirlette Ammons, Mosi Secret, and Andrea Weigl. Additional reporting by David Condos and the Kansas News Service.

A People's History of Kansas City
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Mackenzie Martin
As senior podcast producer for KCUR Studios and a host of A People’s History of Kansas City, I interview everyday people and dig through old newspaper articles to unearth stories of the visionaries and renegades who created this region. I focus on bringing the past to life, so we can all better understand the city we live in today. Email me at mackenzie@kcur.org.
See stories by Mackenzie Martin
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