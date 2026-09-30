Black farmers vs. the USDA
After the U.S. Department of Agriculture admitted that its programs had routinely discriminated against Black farmers, tens of thousands sued for compensation. A judge ultimately ruled in favor of the farmers, but decades later, some families are still waiting for their money. Shirlette Ammons traveled to Nicodemus, Kansas, to speak to the family of farmer Bernard Bates, who lost his farm to foreclosure. (This episode comes to us from the podcast Tending)
Tending aired on the Gravy podcast from the Southern Foodways Alliance. It was reported and produced by Shirlette Ammons, Mosi Secret, and Andrea Weigl. Additional reporting by David Condos and the Kansas News Service.