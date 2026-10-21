Missouri’s State Lunatic Asylum No. 2
On the grounds of a former hospital, the Glore Psychiatric Museum in St. Joseph, Missouri is one of the only places in the world where you can view a fever chamber, an exhibit on lobotomies, and a mosaic made of over 1,000 objects removed from a person’s stomach. Founder George Glore, a longtime hospital employee, wanted to document the history and advancements of mental health care in hopes of combating negative stereotypes. Suzanne Hogan explores the museum’s peculiar collection and haunted reputation.
This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was reported, produced, and mixed by Suzanne Hogan with editing by Mackenzie Martin and Gabe Rosenberg. Additional work from intern Adelyn Mui.