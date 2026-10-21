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A People's History of Kansas City

Missouri’s State Lunatic Asylum No. 2

By Suzanne Hogan
Published October 21, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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George Glore and Dr. Liam O'Brien in 1974 demonstrating an O'Hallaran swing, an Irish treatment device developed by William Saunders Hallaran used in the early 1800's to induce sleep or amuse patients.
Glore Psychiatric Museum, St. Joseph, Missouri
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Crysta Henthorne / KCUR
George Glore and Dr. Liam O'Brien in 1974 demonstrating an O'Hallaran swing, an Irish treatment device developed by William Saunders Hallaran used in the early 1800's to induce sleep or amuse patients.

On the grounds of a former hospital, the Glore Psychiatric Museum in St. Joseph, Missouri is one of the only places in the world where you can view a fever chamber, an exhibit on lobotomies, and a mosaic made of over 1,000 objects removed from a person’s stomach. Founder George Glore, a longtime hospital employee, wanted to document the history and advancements of mental health care in hopes of combating negative stereotypes. Suzanne Hogan explores the museum’s peculiar collection and haunted reputation.

This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was reported, produced, and mixed by Suzanne Hogan with editing by Mackenzie Martin and Gabe Rosenberg. Additional work from intern Adelyn Mui.

A People's History of Kansas City
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Suzanne Hogan
As managing podcast producer for KCUR Studios and a host of A People’s History of Kansas City, I want to feed your curious mind, offer historical context so you understand why things are the way they are, and introduce you to the people working to make a difference behind the scenes. Reach me at hogansm@kcur.org.
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