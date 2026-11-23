A Christmas shopping boycott in Kansas City
In December 1958, a Black women’s social club launched a shopping boycott of five downtown Kansas City department stores, including Kline’s and Macy’s, demanding the right to eat alongside every other customer. As Mackenzie Martin explains, their months-long campaign successfully integrated the restaurants — a year before the famous Greensboro lunch counter sit-ins.
This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was hosted by Mackenzie Martin. It was produced by Mackenzie Martin and Adelyn Mui. Mix by Mackenzie Martin. Editing by Suzanne Hogan and Gabe Rosenberg.