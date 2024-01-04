© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

A gay pastor's ouster in St. Joseph

By Madeline Fox,
Anna Schmidt
Published January 4, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Brian Kirk lost his position on a volunteer library board over his support for LGBTQ+ rights. Progressive residents say the incident has revealed discrimination in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Last summer, St. Joseph, Missouri, erupted in controversy after one evangelical pastor launched a campaign to keep a gay pastor of a progressive church from being reappointed to the city’s volunteer library board.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin reports some residents say the uproar revealed divides and discrimination in the small community.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Madeline Fox. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg.

Tags
Kansas City Today LGBTQ+St. JosephDraglibrariesreligionpoliticsChristianity
Madeline Fox
Madeline Fox is a news editor for KCUR.
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios. She recently graduated from Kansas State University, where she was the Opinions Desk Editor for the Collegian student newspaper and took over the role of podcast host. You can email her at anna.schmidt@kcur.org.
