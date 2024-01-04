A gay pastor's ouster in St. Joseph

Last summer, St. Joseph, Missouri, erupted in controversy after one evangelical pastor launched a campaign to keep a gay pastor of a progressive church from being reappointed to the city’s volunteer library board.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin reports some residents say the uproar revealed divides and discrimination in the small community.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Madeline Fox. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.