What a fundraiser scandal tells us about the Kansas GOP

On March 8, participants in a fundraiser for the Johnson County Republican Party at the Overland Park Convention Center beat up a mannequin that had been adorned with a mask of President Biden.

State party chair Mike Brown and county chair Maria Holiday said the mannequin was part of a display by a vendor in the exhibit area at the event, not something the party supported. They said it showed poor judgment by the vendor, but that they weren’t responsible for that.

And they blamed critics, including former state party chair Mike Kuckelman, for stirring up the controversy.

KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Kuckleman about the controversy, and about where he believes the Kansas GOP should be applying their focus in 2024.

