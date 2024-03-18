© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
What a fundraiser scandal tells us about the Kansas GOP

By Brian Ellison,
David McKeel
Published March 18, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Participants at a fundraiser for the Johnson County GOP earlier this month took turns kicking, punching and pummeling an effigy of President Biden, leading to bipartisan outrage and demands of resignations. What does the incident say about the Kansas Republican Party and its future?

On March 8, participants in a fundraiser for the Johnson County Republican Party at the Overland Park Convention Center beat up a mannequin that had been adorned with a mask of President Biden.

State party chair Mike Brown and county chair Maria Holiday said the mannequin was part of a display by a vendor in the exhibit area at the event, not something the party supported. They said it showed poor judgment by the vendor, but that they weren’t responsible for that.

And they blamed critics, including former state party chair Mike Kuckelman, for stirring up the controversy.

KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Kuckleman about the controversy, and about where he believes the Kansas GOP should be applying their focus in 2024.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Madeline Fox.

