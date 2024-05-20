© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

A chaotic end to the Missouri legislature's 2024 session

By Brian Ellison,
David McKeel
May 20, 2024
A gridlocked Missouri Senate was unsuccessful in passing a measure to change how voters can amend the state constitution. But the legislature did pass measures relating to public safety and ranked-choice voting.

After a record-setting 50-hour filibuster by Democrats, a divided Republican majority failed to pass its top priority, an effort to make it harder for voters to pass amendments to the state's constitution. Missouri will likely see an amendment in November that would enshrine abortion rights in the state.

KCUR's Brian Ellison sat down with Missouri Independent reporter Anna Spoerre, who was covering the end of the legislative session in Jefferson City, to discuss what happened this session.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

