Kansas abortions are legal, but still heavily contested

Two years ago, Kansas voters defeated an effort to end abortion in the state, leaving intact constitutional provisions that the state Supreme Court says guarantee that right. Since then, battles between anti-abortion and abortion-rights advocates in the state have only intensified, playing out each year in the Legislature and in the courts.

KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Rose Conlon, who covers reproductive health care for the Kansas News Service, to review the latest round of legislative battles, as well as the unexpected closure of one of the state’s busiest abortion clinics.

