Kansas abortions are legal, but still heavily contested

By Brian Ellison,
David McKeel
Published May 28, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
Two years ago, Kansas voters defeated an effort to end abortion in the state, leaving intact constitutional provisions that the state Supreme Court says guarantee that right. Since then, battles between anti-abortion and abortion-rights advocates in the state have only intensified, playing out each year in the Legislature and in the courts.

KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Rose Conlon, who covers reproductive health care for the Kansas News Service, to review the latest round of legislative battles, as well as the unexpected closure of one of the state’s busiest abortion clinics.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
David McKeel
