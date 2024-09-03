© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Shining a light on Kansas City's new LED streetlights

By Brian Ellison,
David McKeel
Published September 3, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Kansas City is finishing its campaign of installing LED streetlights that they say promote green sustainability. But activists say it's just a band-aid on the city's bigger climate problem. Plus: Why Kansas musician Freedy Johnston returned to his small hometown to paint a mural.

Over the past six years, Kansas City has converted almost all of its street lights to energy-saving LED bulbs. But as KCUR’s Brandon Azim reports, environmental advocates say that until the city moves toward a more renewable energy source, the transition is a token gesture toward its sustainability goals.

Musician Freedy Johnston left his hometown of Kinsley, Kansas, in the 1980s to pursue his musical dreams. He returned this August to work on a mural celebrating the place he once moved away from. Jedd Beaudoin, of KMUW in Wichita, spoke with Johnston about the project, and forging a new connection to home.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

This episode of Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios. It's edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today sustainabilitysustainable energy
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
David McKeel
David McKeel is a producer for KCUR Studios. Email him at David.McKeel@kcur.org
