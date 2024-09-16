Immigration politics comes to Missouri

A new Missouri legislative panel investigates crime committed by undocumented immigrants, and is holding hearings around the state. But it's gotten pushback from residents because reports about the extent of immigrant crimes are mostly exaggerated or completely false.

Veteran reporter Mary Sanchez, part of the The Beacon’s pop-up 2024 election team, has been following the committee’s work. KCUR's Brian Ellison talked to Sanchez about what the committee hopes to accomplish, and how it's been going.

