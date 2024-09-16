© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Immigration politics comes to Missouri

By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. Love
Published September 16, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
A new Missouri legislative panel investigates crime committed by undocumented immigrants, and is holding hearings around the state. But it's gotten pushback from residents because reports about the extent of immigrant crimes are mostly exaggerated or completely false.

Veteran reporter Mary Sanchez, part of the The Beacon’s pop-up 2024 election team, has been following the committee’s work. KCUR's Brian Ellison talked to Sanchez about what the committee hopes to accomplish, and how it's been going.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

This episode of Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

