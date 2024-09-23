Johnson County's homeless shelter plan is officially dead

It’s back to the drawing board for Johnson County and its plans to build a shelter in Lenexa for the county’s growing homeless population. How did the project — a major priority of Johnson County Commission Chair Mike Kelly, and the product of more than a year of planning and organizing — fall apart?

Johnson County officials had approved a plan to use $6 million of federal funding to purchase a La Quinta Inn hotel in Lenexa and convert it into a homeless services shelter. Except last week, the Lenexa City Council rejected the permit, in spite of overwhelming support from community members.

To find out what happened, Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Andrew Gaug, who has been covering this story for the Johnson County Post, and Stephanie Boyer, the CEO of reStart, the organization that had been planning to operate this new shelter.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Brian Ellison. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

