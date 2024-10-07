A vote to support at-risk kids in Platte County

Platte County voters will decide in November on a sales tax proposal that would help support mental health care for at-risk kids. Why is it needed, and what could it mean for the county if it passes?

The U. S. Health Resources and Services Administration has designated Platte County, Missouri, as a health professional shortage area, with a ratio of 840 patients for every mental health provider. This November, voters there will decide whether to create a 1/4-cent sales tax that would pay for a county children's services fund to help close this gap.

On KCUR's Up To Date, Lisa Rodriguez spoke with former Kansas City Council member Dan Fowler, who's on the steering committee for the Children's Service Fund Coalition, and Corky McCaffrey, Community Engagement Coordinator of Synergy Services, which provides services to children and families experiencing mental health problems, homelessness, domestic violence and more.

