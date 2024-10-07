© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
A vote to support at-risk kids in Platte County

By Luke X. Martin,
David McKeel
Published October 7, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
Platte County voters will decide in November on a sales tax proposal that would help support mental health care for at-risk kids. Why is it needed, and what could it mean for the county if it passes?

The U. S. Health Resources and Services Administration has designated Platte County, Missouri, as a health professional shortage area, with a ratio of 840 patients for every mental health provider. This November, voters there will decide whether to create a 1/4-cent sales tax that would pay for a county children's services fund to help close this gap.

On KCUR's Up To Date, Lisa Rodriguez spoke with former Kansas City Council member Dan Fowler, who's on the steering committee for the Children's Service Fund Coalition, and Corky McCaffrey, Community Engagement Coordinator of Synergy Services, which provides services to children and families experiencing mental health problems, homelessness, domestic violence and more.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Luke X. Martin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Madeline Fox.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Luke X. Martin
As culture editor, I oversee KCUR’s coverage of race, culture, the arts, food and sports. I work with reporters to make sure our stories reflect the fullest view of the place we call home, so listeners and readers feel primed to explore the places, projects and people who make up a vibrant Kansas City. Email me at luke@kcur.org.
David McKeel
David McKeel is a producer for KCUR Studios. Email him at David.McKeel@kcur.org
