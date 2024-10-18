Johnson County Sheriff's race is hotly contested

It's been 96 years since a Democrat has won the sheriff's office in Johnson County. But this year's contest is unusually competitive after controversial incumbent Calvin Hayden lost the GOP primary. What are the issues at play, and what are residents hearing from the two candidates?

After defeating the current Johnson County sheriff Calvin Hayden in August's GOP primary, Republican candidate Doug Bedford is now in a competitive race with the Democrat, Byron Roberson, in the November general election. Early voting has already begun in Kansas.

Residents had an opportunity to hear from both candidates at a forum hosted by the Johnson County Post earlier this week. Up To Date's Steve Kraske sat down with Johnson County Post editor Kyle Palmer to discuss the forum, and where the race currently stands.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Madeleine Fox. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.