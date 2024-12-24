Kansas City's longest-ever rent strike

© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Tenant union members at an Independence apartment building are in their third month of a rent strike. Has it been worth the risk? Plus: A Kansas native explains how Truman Capote and Harper Lee ended up joining her family for Christmas dinner.

In downtown Kansas City and eastern Independence, tenants withheld their rent payments October and November in response to deteriorating conditions and landlords who turned a blind eye to issues like persistent pests, mold and faulty appliances. As KCUR's Celisa Calacal reports, residents at Independence Towers residents are continuing the rent strike into December, while the union at Quality Hill Towers voted to pause their strike and pay rent this month.

Many Kansans know Truman Capote spent considerable time in the state, working on what would become his most famous full-length novel, “In Cold Blood.” Far fewer people know he spent at least one Christmas in the Sunflower State — but writer Rosemary Hope remembers. Hope shares the story of the time Truman Capote and “To Kill a Mockingbird” author Harper Lee ate Christmas dinner at her family home in Garden City.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Luke Martin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Luke X. Martin
As culture editor, I oversee KCUR’s coverage of race, culture, the arts, food and sports. I work with reporters to make sure our stories reflect the fullest view of the place we call home, so listeners and readers feel primed to explore the places, projects and people who make up a vibrant Kansas City. Email me at luke@kcur.org.
Olivia Hewitt
Olivia is the 2024-2025 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at ohewitt@kcur.org
