How federal health funding cuts will hurt Kansas City

The Trump administration canceled more than $12 billion in public health grants last month. Local public health departments are worried about what that will mean for Kansas Citians.

The cuts included millions of dollars for Kansas and Missouri, with effects that trickle down to virtually every local community. Here in the Kansas City area, impacts include loss of staff and research projects cut short. So what might it mean for you and your neighbors?

Marvia Jones, director of the Kansas City Health Department, and Charlie Hunt, director of the Johnson County Health Department, join KCUR's Brian Ellison to discuss the impact of the grant cuts.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.