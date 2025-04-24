Kansas City teens speak up about their mental health

Five years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, students around Kansas City still struggle with their mental health. A group of students at Guadalupe Centers High School share what they learned when they interviewed each other.

The COVID-19 pandemic shuttered schools for months, upending students’ education and lives. A group of students at Guadalupe Centers High School spoke with their friends and teachers to find out how the pandemic took a toll on their mental health, and if those issues persist. KCUR’s Jodi Fortino sat down with Jose Almaguer, Jackie Ventura, Jennifer Saavedra and Rannikah Siguiente to hear more.

