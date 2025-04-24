© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Kansas City teens speak up about their mental health

By Peggy Lowe,
Olivia Hewitt
Published April 24, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Five years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, students around Kansas City still struggle with their mental health. A group of students at Guadalupe Centers High School share what they learned when they interviewed each other.

The COVID-19 pandemic shuttered schools for months, upending students’ education and lives. A group of students at Guadalupe Centers High School spoke with their friends and teachers to find out how the pandemic took a toll on their mental health, and if those issues persist. KCUR’s Jodi Fortino sat down with Jose Almaguer, Jackie Ventura, Jennifer Saavedra and Rannikah Siguiente to hear more.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Peggy Lowe. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

