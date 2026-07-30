Unhoused people face the bulldozer in Missouri and Kansas

People living in homeless encampments say Missouri and Kansas cities have been more aggressive about enforcement since a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision. Plus: Latino communities in Wichita are on edge after immigration agents asked a bus full of people to present proof of citizenship.

Two years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court decided cities, counties and states could pass camping bans, forbidding unhoused people from sleeping outdoors in public spaces. Several cities in the Midwest have done so. The Midwest Newsroom’s Nicole Grundmeier has more.

A bus carrying people to Mexico made a stop in north Wichita. For the first time, ICE agents asked the drivers and passengers to show citizenship documents or work permits. KMUW’s Meg Britton-Mehlisch and Jennifer Anima report.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Noah Taborda. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.