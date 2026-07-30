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Kansas City Today

Unhoused people face the bulldozer in Missouri and Kansas

By Noah Taborda,
Seth Jahraus
Published July 30, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

People living in homeless encampments say Missouri and Kansas cities have been more aggressive about enforcement since a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision. Plus: Latino communities in Wichita are on edge after immigration agents asked a bus full of people to present proof of citizenship.

Two years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court decided cities, counties and states could pass camping bans, forbidding unhoused people from sleeping outdoors in public spaces. Several cities in the Midwest have done so. The Midwest Newsroom’s Nicole Grundmeier has more.

A bus carrying people to Mexico made a stop in north Wichita. For the first time, ICE agents asked the drivers and passengers to show citizenship documents or work permits. KMUW’s Meg Britton-Mehlisch and Jennifer Anima report.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Noah Taborda. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

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Kansas City Today Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)immigrationWichitahomelessnessU.S. Supreme CourtMidwest Newsroom
Noah Taborda
Staying mentally and physically healthy can be a lot of work — exercising, eating right and navigating our complicated medical system. As KCUR’s health and wellness reporter, I want to connect Kansas Citians with new and existing resources to improve their well-being and tell stories that inspire them to enjoy healthier lives.<br/><br/>Reach me at noahtaborda@kcur.org.
See stories by Noah Taborda
Seth Jahraus
Seth Jahraus is the 2026 summer intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at seth.jahraus@kcur.org.
See stories by Seth Jahraus
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