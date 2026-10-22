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Kansas City Today

Breaking down the election for Kansas governor this November

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Adelyn Mui
Published October 22, 2026 at 3:00 AM CDT
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With less than two weeks until Election Day, Republican Ty Masterson leads Democrat Cindy Holscher in the race for Kansas governor. Plus: How the deportation of a parent can affect children's mental and physical health.

Kansas Democratic state Sen. Cindy Holscher is working to boost her name recognition as she campaigns against Republican Senate President Ty Masterson. Both candidates have made education a priority, but face different challenges heading into November. Kansas Statehouse reporter Zach Boblitt explains.

Immigration enforcement doesn't just affect those who are deported. The Midwest Newsroom's Steph Conquest-Ware reports on one family navigating the sudden absence of a parent, and the lasting effects of family separation on children.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Adelyn Mui and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

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Kansas City Today Kansas governmentKansas SenatevotingImmigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)deportation
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Adelyn Mui
Adelyn Mui is the 2026-2027 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at amui@kcur.org.
See stories by Adelyn Mui
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