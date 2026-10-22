Breaking down the election for Kansas governor this November

With less than two weeks until Election Day, Republican Ty Masterson leads Democrat Cindy Holscher in the race for Kansas governor. Plus: How the deportation of a parent can affect children's mental and physical health.

Kansas Democratic state Sen. Cindy Holscher is working to boost her name recognition as she campaigns against Republican Senate President Ty Masterson. Both candidates have made education a priority, but face different challenges heading into November. Kansas Statehouse reporter Zach Boblitt explains.

Immigration enforcement doesn't just affect those who are deported. The Midwest Newsroom's Steph Conquest-Ware reports on one family navigating the sudden absence of a parent, and the lasting effects of family separation on children.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Adelyn Mui and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.