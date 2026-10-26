Dive into the Missouri ballot as Nov. 3 election nears

Midterm elections are just over a week away, and a lot is at stake for both Republicans and Democrats in Missouri. Several key measures and races appearing on the ballot could have big impacts on the future of the state's political ecosystem.

KCUR's senior news analyst, Brian Ellison, spoke with Kacen Bayless, with The Kansas City Star, about what he's looking out for in Missouri ahead of Nov. 3.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.