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Kansas City Today

Dive into the Missouri ballot as Nov. 3 election nears

By Brian Ellison,
Seth Jahraus
Published October 26, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

Midterm elections are just over a week away, and a lot is at stake for both Republicans and Democrats in Missouri. Several key measures and races appearing on the ballot could have big impacts on the future of the state's political ecosystem.

KCUR's senior news analyst, Brian Ellison, spoke with Kacen Bayless, with The Kansas City Star, about what he's looking out for in Missouri ahead of Nov. 3.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

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Kansas City Today Missouri elections 2026Ballot IssueMidtermsMissouri abortion amendmentredistricting
Brian Ellison
As a host and senior news analyst at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on socials @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
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Seth Jahraus
Seth Jahraus is the 2026 summer-fall intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at seth.jahraus@kcur.org.
See stories by Seth Jahraus
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